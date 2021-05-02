Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $2.18 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

