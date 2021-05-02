Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.68 million.Atlassian also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17 EPS.
Shares of TEAM traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,070. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.25, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.37.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.
