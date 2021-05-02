Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 598.4 days.
Shares of AEXAF stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Atos has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76.
About Atos
