AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $81.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.