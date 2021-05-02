Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.67. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

