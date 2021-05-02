Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $90,320.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00081995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.00853423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047678 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

