Audius Price Reaches $2.71 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Audius has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004679 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $325.61 million and $109.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

