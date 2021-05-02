Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. The firm’s cost cut efforts and capital discipline has yielded positive results and the trend is expected to continue. Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is likely to recover faster. However, Autoliv expects semiconductor shortage to result in decline of vehicle production, which may induce lost revenues for the firm. High debt level of the firm rising raw materials and commodity prices are major headwinds. Trade tariffs also pose a threat to Autoliv’s margins. Also, high level of competition could affect the company’s ability to win new business. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

ALV stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

