Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

AVTR stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. Avantor has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,641 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

