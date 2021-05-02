Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Avient stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.77. 543,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Earnings History and Estimates for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit