Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Avient stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.77. 543,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

