Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $34.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AVT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 821,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after acquiring an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after acquiring an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

