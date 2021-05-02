Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Axe has a total market capitalization of $654,390.48 and $208.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

