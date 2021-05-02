Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Axos Financial has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.