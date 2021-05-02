Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on 1COV. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

