Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.15 ($74.29).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.39 and its 200 day moving average is €58.79.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

