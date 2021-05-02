Badger DAO Price Reaches $36.01 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $309.82 million and $44.59 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $36.01 or 0.00063712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.00848372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,007.33 or 0.08858978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

