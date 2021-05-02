Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

