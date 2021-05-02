Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

