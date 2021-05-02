Bank of America Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

