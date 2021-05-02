Barclays Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $200.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.95.

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

