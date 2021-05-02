Barclays Raises Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

