Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

