Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $111.33 on Thursday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

