Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.85 million, a P/E ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

