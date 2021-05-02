Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.780-1.980 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.18.

B stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 294,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,196. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

