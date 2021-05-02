Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $52.28. Barnes Group shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 743 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Barnes Group Company Profile (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

