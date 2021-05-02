Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 23.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $44,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,971,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,066,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,762,000.

USMV stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

