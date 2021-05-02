Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €73.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. Basf has a 12-month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

