Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €83.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €83.00 ($97.65) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.03 and its 200 day moving average is €64.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.13. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

