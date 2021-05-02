Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.
NYSE:BAX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.
In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
