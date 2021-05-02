Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

