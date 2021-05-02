Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$823.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.95. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.