BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.