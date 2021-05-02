BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.34 billion-$24.03 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.39.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 997,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. BCE has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

