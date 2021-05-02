Beaxy Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $315.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.00857865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.50 or 0.08620868 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

