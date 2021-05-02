Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.