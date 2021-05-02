Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $29,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

