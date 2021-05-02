Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $246.14 million, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

