Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

CQQQ opened at $82.56 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

