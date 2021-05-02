Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $427,000 in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Gilat Satellite Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $10.05 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $558.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

