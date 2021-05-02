Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $571,000 in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Zedge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zedge by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZDGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Zedge stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

