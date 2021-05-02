Belvedere Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.