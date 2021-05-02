Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 16,282 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Belvedere Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.56 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

