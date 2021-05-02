Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Benefitfocus to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.78.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

