Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Benefitfocus to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.78.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Earnings History for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit