Benin Management CORP Acquires 655 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises about 2.0% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.