Benin Management CORP Has $594,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 108.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

