Benin Management CORP Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benin Management CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.