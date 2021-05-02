Benin Management CORP Purchases New Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

