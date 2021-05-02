Benin Management CORP Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

