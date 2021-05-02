Benin Management CORP Sells 50 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Linde were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.84 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.