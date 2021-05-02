Benin Management CORP Sells 5,900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

